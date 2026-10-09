The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay after Trump claimed he 'deserved' the prestigious award just days ago.

The South African human rights campaigner has won for her efforts to promote peace and international law, Jørgen Watne Frydnes says.

Frydnes, the current Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, further noted that the 85-year-old has 'significantly enlarged the scope and impact of international law'.

Pillay formally served as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights between 2008 to 2014, and later co-founded Equality Now, an international organisation campaigning for women's and girls' rights.

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Frydnes added that the activist has led the way to 'a more comprehensive global legal order' prior to handing her the prestigeous award.

Who is Navanethem Pillay?

Pillay became a lawyer in 1967, at a time when racial discrimination shaped almost every aspect of life in South Africa.

She later became the first Black woman appointed to South Africa's High Court, breaking significant barriers in the country's legal system.

But her activism and tireless work was just getting started.

Pillay has been awarded the prize at 85 years old. (Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

While working for the UN, Pillay's work included addressing discrimination, abuses during armed conflicts, and violations of fundamental freedoms.

She also advocated for stronger international accountability when governments or individuals committed serious abuses.

Rather than being awarded the peace prize for a single act, Pillay has been recognized for her decades-long contribution.

Trump claimed he deserved the prize

The US president has repeatedly campaigned for the prize, claiming credit for helping to resolve 'eight' international conflicts since returning to the White House in January 2025. However, his role in some of those disputes has been challenged, while fighting has continued in several regions.

Last year, the prize went to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado in recognition of her efforts to promote democracy in her country, rather than Trump, who had openly expressed his desire to win.

Donald Trump has made numerous claims that he deserved the 2026 prize. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

In January, however, Machado handed Trump her physical Nobel medal during a White House meeting, describing the gesture as recognition of his support for Venezuela's freedom. But following the shock move, the Nobel Committee clarified that the award itself cannot be transferred.

And Trump's frustration about the whole thing is no secret.

In January, he told Norway's prime minister that he no longer felt obliged to think purely about peace, referencing the decision not to award him the prize for what he described as stopping eight wars.

And ahead of today's (October 9) announcement, Trump again insisted he deserved the honour, while expressing doubts about whether the committee would select him.

"They have a reputation for maybe not giving it to people like me," he said, while speaking with reporters earlier this week.

The independent Norwegian Nobel Committee is responsible for choosing the winner.