Sophia Bush is full of praise for her 15-year-old co-star, Violet McGraw as they star as on screen mother and daughter, Millie and Summer in Tubi’s hilarious new movie, Summer’s Last Resort.

The streamer’s original movie sees Bush’s chaotic character Milly fall in love with her daughter, Summer’s (Violet McGraw), even more chaotic Vice Principal, Glenn Winters (Jerry O’Connell).

But when they head on their first family vacation to the Caribbean, things go from bad to worse, with Summer doing everything in her power to break the couple up. But will she succeed or will she have a change of heart?

Bush knows all about playing the role of troublesome teenagers, rising mainstream fame in 2003, when she starred as cheerleader Brooke Davis in hit teen comedy, One Tree Hill. The star was 21-years old when she debuted as 16-year-old Davis in the hit WB show, and was 24 years old when she played high school student Beth in 2006 comedic romance, John Tucker Must Die.

Advert

Actor's playing a much younger age to their characters was due to 'the amount of hours required to work'. However, star of Summer’s Last Resort, McGraw was 14, the same age as her character, Summer, when they began filming.

Praising the ‘change’ in Hollywood, and McGraw’s gripping talent, Bush told UNILAD: “We were in our 20s playing high school students, which was required so we could work the amount of hours that you need to film a television series.

“One thing I’m really grateful for is that [McGraw] actually got to play this role, and that’s very refreshing.”

McGraw’s on screen brother, Grayson, was also played by young actor Dawian van der Westhuizen.

“I think there was something so fun for us about having you guys play the kids and be actual kids,” she said to McGraw.

Child Entertainment Laws vary in each state. In states including California and New York, a child actor (under 18) can work only a certain number of hours each day, depending on how young they are - causing production to plan ahead more.

Due to the strict rules, and other factors, we do still see adults playing younger characters, for example, 22-year-old Zendaya played 17-year-old Rue, in the first season of Euphoria.

The character and casting was deeply personal to creator, Sam Levinson, who reflected his own real life battles of substance abuse - so it was crucial to get it right.

“Him trusting me with that really means a lot to me. I care a lot about Rue. She’s important to me," she previously told Teen Vouge.

Bush gave McGraw advice off set which she wishes 'someone had told her' when she was younger (Image: Tubi)

Despite only being 15-years-old, McGraw has already made a name for herself, starring in Cady in the hit horror film M3GAN and its sequel M3GAN 2.0. From her hilarious performance in Tubi's latest original - and advice from Bush, there's no doubt her career is about to go from strength to strength.

Addressing McGraw while the Summer's Last Resort trio sat down with UNILAD, Bush said: "Behind the scenes what felt good to me was being able to answer your questions, and give you advice about the industry. And also, to tell you all the things I wish I'd known when I was younger.

“I wish I'd known I was allowed to advocate for myself," the 43-year-old said. "That feels cool to be able to pass on you know tips and tricks to my kiddo."

However, McGraw's young age didn’t stop the cast from having fun off set.

O’Connell, who has been in the entertainment industry for over four decades, even went as far as to say it’s the most fun he’s had with a cast outside of filming.

One thing he didn't enjoy however, was the 'look away now scene' when he was forced to kiss a dolphin to bring it back to life, telling UNILAD: "It was disgusting. Their breath is terrible. Beautiful creatures but their breath is just terrible!"

But we'll let you watch the movie to see what was going down there!

Summer's Last Resort releases on Tubi Friday 3rd July