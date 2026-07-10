A Utah court has heard chilling new details about what the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk allegedly said in the hours and days after the shooting, including how he broke down in front of the person he lived with.

Tyler Robinson, 23, faces aggravated murder and a string of other charges over the death of the conservative activist on September 10, 2025.

He has not yet entered a plea, and this weeks preliminary hearings are being used to decide whether there's enough evidence for him to stand trial in what could become a death penalty case.

According to the BBC, prosecutors played an investigative interview with Robinson's ex-roommate and romantic partner, Lance Twiggs, and revealed a series of text messages between the pair, some of which were only shown to those inside the courtroom.

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Twiggs, who was granted immunity from prosecution in exchange for co-operating with investigators, said Robinson sometimes talked politics on his commute, mostly about Donald Trump or new legislation, but the pair reportedly never once discussed Kirk before the shooting.

Tyler Robinson's room mate has submitted evidence in the Charlie Kirk assassination pre-trial hearing (Photo by Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

What did Tyler Robinson tell his roommate after the Charlie Kirk shooting?

On the day Kirk was killed, Robinson left home earlier than usual, at around 4am, though Twiggs said he assumed it was for a job further away than normal.

Afterwards, Robinson texted him telling him to "drop what you're doing" and "look under your keyboard," where he'd left a note addressed to Twiggs under the nickname 'Luna'.

"I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it," the note read, according to prosecutors.

"I wish we could have lived in a world where this was not necessary."

Lance Twiggs, Tyler Robinson's former roommate gave evidence to the court yesterday (CBS NEWS)

When Twiggs asked over text if he was responsible, Robinson allegedly replied: "I am, I'm sorry," before explaining he'd "had enough of his hatred" and that "some hate can't be negotiated out."

The Mirror US reports that Robinson also posted: "It was me at UVU yesterday" in a Discord chat room, roughly an hour before he turned himself in.

The following day, Twiggs said Robinson didn't go into much detail about what had happened, but admitted it was true when asked directly.

"He started crying a little bit and said he wishes he hadn't done it," Twiggs told investigators, adding that Robinson kept himself busy "to keep himself distracted or something."

Tyler Robinson was wearing an anti-suicide vest at his last court appearance (Utah State Courts via Getty Images) (

Is there physical evidence linking Tyler Robinson to the crime scene?

Prosecutors have also shown images of the alleged murder weapon, a bolt-action rifle believed to belong to Robinson's grandfather, along with engraved bullets and cartridges recovered from Robinson's home. Inscriptions allegedly included phrases such as "If you read this, you are gay" and "fascist, catch!"

An FBI report presented earlier in the week described DNA matching Robinson and Twiggs found on the rifle, a screwdriver and a towel at the scene, while defence lawyers spent hours challenging the reliability of both the DNA and ballistics evidence.

Robsinson's defence team has objected repeatedly throughout the proceedings and unsuccessfully tried to block the interview and messages from being made public, arguing they'd be treated as a confession.

Kirk's widow, Erika, his parents, and Donald Trump Jr have attended the hearings throughout the week, while Robinson's own parents and two of his brothers have sat behind him in court. His mother repeatedly cried as some of the messages were read aloud.

A judge is expected to decide at the end of this week's hearing whether the case will proceed to trial.

Timeline of events following Charlie Kirk’s assassination

September 10 2025 - Day of the attack

12pm - Kirk presents a scheduled event at Utah Valley University (UVU)

12.23pm - While taking a question on gun violence, Kirk is shot in the neck by a single bullet. Footage shows the podcaster slumped over before being carried in a car as the crowd erupts into panic.

2.40pm - President Donald Trump later confirmed Kirk’s passing on Truth Social, writing: “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.

"He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us.”

September 11 2025 - Gun and engraved bullet casings discovered

At a press conference, authorities say they had discovered a bolt-action rifle wrapped in a towel, as well as some bullet casings with phrases like ‘Hey fascist, catch!’ and ‘notices, bulges, OWO, what's this?’. The latter is a reference to the furry subculture, which centres on human-like animals.

Meanwhile, the FBI releases images and video of a 'person of interest'. Tyler Robinson's mother allegedly recognizes him and his parents confront him.

Later that day, Robinson turns himself in to the police.

September 12 2025 - Tyler Robinson’s arrest announced

While appearing on Fox and Friends, Trump says a suspect was in custody: “Essentially, someone that was very close to him turned him in.”

Later, authorities announce Robinson’s arrest, who, according to investigators, had confessed to his father, leading to him calling a family friend, who then called the US Marshals, who detained the 22-year-old.

Kirk’s widow, Erika, gives her first statement after her husband’s passing, saying that his movement ‘is not going anywhere’.

She adds: “You have no idea the fire you've ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry.”

September 16 2025 - Charges against Robinson announced

Prosecutors reveal the charges against Robinson included aggravated murder, commission of a violent offence in the presence of a child, two counts of witness tampering, two counts of obstruction of justice and felony discharge of a firearm. Robinson makes his first initial court appearance.

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said prosecutors will seek the death penalty if he is convicted, adding: “I do not take this decision lightly.”

September 21 2025 - Erika Kirk says she ‘forgives’ his killer

At Kirk’s memorial service on 21 September, the 37-year-old takes to the stage to pay tribute to her husband and reveal why she’d ‘forgiven’ his killer.

“My husband, he wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life,” she said.

"On the cross, our saviour said: ‘Father, forgive them for they not know what they do.’

"That man, that young man, I forgive him. I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and it is what Charlie would do."

July 6 2026 - Robinson back in court

A five-day preliminary hearing begins, where prosecutors lay out the evidence against Robinson.