Scientists explain amazing theory why your heart doesn’t develop cancer
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Scientists explain amazing theory why your heart doesn’t develop cancer

The study hopes its findings will lead to 'potential strategies for cancer therapy'

Emily Puckering

Emily Puckering

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Image

Topics: Science, Cancer

Emily Puckering
Emily Puckering

Emily is a sub-editor at LADbible Group. With degrees in English Language and Multimedia Journalism, she works with the editorial team on LADbible, UNILAD and Tyla sub-editing and writing articles. And for those who are interested, Emily is from East Yorkshire which means she makes a cracking cuppa.

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