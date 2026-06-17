Hillary Clinton has shared her thoughts on the 2024 election and the apparent 'mistakes' that Joe Biden made.

Clinton has ran for president on two separate occasions: once in 2008 and a second time in 2016.

The 78-year-old lost her bid to be the Democratic presidential nomination to Barack Obama in 2008.

She was successful as the Democrats' candidate in 2016, however. Her success ended there though as she ultimately lost the election to Donald Trump.

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While Clinton's bid against Trump was unsuccessful, Biden beat the businessman in the 2020 election.

He was POTUS from January 2021 to January 2025. It was Biden's first and only term as president – but he did try to rerun for another.

In April 2023, Biden said he was going to run again in the 2024 election at the age of 80 (a milestone Trump himself recently hit).

Joe Biden announced in 2023 that he was running for a second term in office (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

But, come July 2024 and he dropped out of the race and endorsed Kamala Harris to take his place.

In hindsight, Clinton thinks it was a 'terrible mistake' for him to have ever run for reelection. She told The New Yorker’s David Remnick in a conversation (per The Hill): "He made a terrible mistake. He made a terrible mistake for himself, his legacy, and for the country.

"He had said that he would not run again, and you know, counterfactual narratives are always a bit tricky, but I believe if he had kept to that plan and said in, say, the late summer of ‘23 that he wasn’t going to run, that he was going to pass, you know, the torch to the next generation, we would have had a real contest."

Clinton went on: "Very sadly, I believe whoever emerged from that contest, whether it was the vice president or a governor or a senator or anybody else, would have beaten Donald Trump. So, I think it was a terrible miscalculation on the part of President Biden."

Hillary Clinton has shared her thoughts on Biden's initial plans to run for POTUS again (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Harris herself has echoed similar sentiments previously and said that Biden's bid to rerun was 'reckless'.

She penned in her memoir about not dissuading Biden to rerun: "Was it grace, or was it recklessness? In retrospect, I think it was recklessness."

Harris went on: "The stakes were simply too high. This wasn’t a choice that should have been left to an individual’s ego, an individual’s ambition. It should have been more than a personal decision."

Despite their thoughts on the matter, Biden reportedly regretted pulling out of the race, The Guardian reported in late 2024.

UNILAD have approached Biden's reps for comment in the wake of Clinton's recent remarks.