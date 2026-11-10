NASA opens applications for Americans who could become the next people to walk on the Moon
Home>News>US News

NASA opens applications for Americans who could become the next people to walk on the Moon

Astronaut applications are now open for U.S. citizens to train for lunar surface operations, Moon base living, and deep space exploration.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Keegan Barber/NASA via Getty Images

Topics: Space, NASA, US News

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe writes words for UNILAD during the ungodly hours when the rest of the country is sensibly asleep. Armed with a background in investigative reporting, she now dedicates her brain cells to dissecting pop culture discourse, viral absurdities, and breaking news across the US. Outside of work, she enjoys squinting at daylight, hoarding unplayed Steam games, and trying to convince people that journalism at 3 AM is glamorous.

X

@tinkertonks

You might also like

Choose your content: