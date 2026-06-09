NASA reveals Artemis III crew that will take next big step toward moon landing

NASA has unveiled the crew set to lead Artemis III, a mission that will bring the agency one step closer to returning humans to the Moon in 2028.

The 2028 Artemis IV mission is scheduled to put American astronauts on the Moon for the first time since 1972.

But unlike Artemis II, when Artemis III takes off in 2027, it will do so without any women on board.

NASA announced the crew as Andre Douglas, mission specialist, Frank Rubio, mission specialist, Luca Parmitano, pilot, and Randy Bresnik, commander.

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Speaking after the announcement, Norman D Knight, Nasa's director of flight operations, said: "I am excited to welcome you as the next crew in the Artemis journey to successfully return to the Moon.

"This mission will be one of the most complex that NASA has undertaken, and we are counting on your courage and your dedication in fulfilling this critical role."

The crew set to take on the 2027 expedition has been announced. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

NASA administrator, Jared Isaacman, noted that the Artemis III crew will launch into lower orbit to test the Orion spacecraft, the same vehicle used during the Artemis II mission in April 2026.

"This seems like the beginning of the future that we imagine as children," he said.