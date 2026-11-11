Everything you should know ahead of America's alert system test next week
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Everything you should know ahead of America's alert system test next week

FEMA is testing out the USA's Emergency Alert System as part of legally required three year trials

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Technology, News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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