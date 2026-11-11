Robbie Williams' daughter claims he's 'clout chasing' after Olivia Rodrigo is accused of copying his song
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Robbie Williams' daughter claims he's 'clout chasing' after Olivia Rodrigo is accused of copying his song

Rodrigo's first Christmas single has also been compared to a 1981 track by The Waitresses

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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