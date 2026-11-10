FBI investigates possible homicide on cruise ship ordered to return to Texas as suspect taken into custody

Warning: This article contains details some readers may find distressing.

A man is facing a federal murder charge after a woman was found dead in her room onboard a cruise ship.

On November 9, a man was taken into custody after the ship he was on docked in Galveston, Texas – the same dock it had departed from a day prior.

The ship, the MSC Seascape - which was bound for a seven-night trip with stops on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula and Roatán, Honduras, according to Cruise Mapper - was told to turn around after a 'guest incident aboard'.

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Law enforcement and Border Patrol vehicles were waiting for the vessel, and a witness said that they saw a man been escorted off the ship in handcuffs.

The man in question has since been identified as 48-year-old Jason Leon Watford, KLTV reports. Jail records show that he's being held a federal hold without bond in the Galveston County Jail as is due in court today (November 10).

The incident took place on the MSC Seascape cruise ship (Kirk Sides/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Also set to take place today is the autopsy of the deceased woman, who has not yet been identified.

CNN says that Watford waived his Miranda rights and told investigators that he and the victim had an argument while at a restaurant on the ship Sunday evening and he returned to their room.

The woman returned to the room shortly after and the argument escalated further, per the complaint. The disagreement allegedly caused him to 'snap' and he proceeded to strangle her for four to five minutes.

Watford told investigators that a housekeeper then knocked on their door around 10 minutes after the incident. The staff member called for assistance after seeing the woman unconscious on the floor and Watford's bloodied clothing.

The ship was then told to return to Port of Galveston.

Jason Leon Watford is facing a federal murder charge (Galveston County Sheriff's Office)

FBI Houston issued a statement on the incident via social media yesterday. It read: "FBI Texas City is responding to a suspected homicide onboard the MSC Seascape cruise ship that docked in Galveston on November 9, 2026.

"As is customary with crimes aboard a cruise ship, an FBI Maritime Liaison Agent based out of the Texas City Resident Agency is coordinating with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), the Port of Galveston Police Department, Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and the cruise line.

"Since this is an ongoing investigation, no additional details will be provided."

Elsewhere, MSC Cruises said that it is cooperating with the authorities investigating the matter and is 'providing support to those impacted'.

"Our thoughts are with the guest’s family and friends at this difficult time," it added.

Watford faces a life sentence if convicted, as well as as a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].