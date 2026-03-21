US officials issue 'warning of major threat' after mysterious drones fly over nuclear command center

A U.S. Air Force base has confirmed that multiple drones descended upon the base, sparking serious concern.

With the US and Israel entering into a war with Iran, following successful strikes on the country, it is understandable to see why military leaders and bases might feel on edge.

A recent incident at the Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana has sparked some concern as multiple drones occupied the air space of the base in ‘waves’.

Retired Colonel Steve Ganyard reflecting on the incident and what it could mean next.

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He said: “The Air force was not able to do anything to stop them...The sophistication we see in both how the drones were employed and the kind of drones don’t point to some hobbyist.

“They point to a state actor.”

According to an internal briefing document, seen by ABC News, The incident raised concerns because Barksdale houses long-range B-52 bombers and plays a critical role in command and control of the Air Force nuclear defense capabilities.

The drones are suspected to be more sophisticated than normal drones (ABC News)

Barksdale Air Force Base also issued a statement to ABC saying that they were launching an investigation and confirmed that they detected multiple unauthorized drones operating in our airspace during the week of March 9th.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, an BAFB spokesperson added: “Flying a drone over a military installation is not only a safety issue, it is a criminal offense under federal law.

“The security of our installation and the safety of our people are top priorities, and we will continue to vigilantly monitor our airspace.”

The document also stated: “The drone incursions at BAFB pose a significant threat to public safety and national security since they require the flight line to be shut down while also putting manned aircrafts already inflight in the area at risk.”

The base houses long-range B-52 bombers (Usaf/Getty Image

With that said, experts also expect ‘with high confidence’ that more unauthorized drones will continue to operate in and around the base in the immediate future. They also concluded the drones appeared to be custom built and required ‘advanced knowledge’ of signal operations.

Former deputy assistant secretary of defense Mick Mulroy issued a similar statement as Ganyard and called into question who could possibly be behind the incident.

He said: “Certainly, it seemed to be more than just your average drone enthusiast who just pushed it too far. It looked like this was deliberate and intentional to see just how they would react.”