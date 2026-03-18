A pilot has been answering questions on all things travel and aviation, revealing his favorite and least favorite US airports to fly in and out of.

Captain Steeeve, as he is known on social media, regularly gives his insight into the aviation and travel industry following his years of experience.

In one recent video titled 'Ask The Captain', the commercial airline pilot and YouTuber gave detailed answers as to what his favorite airports are to deal with while in charge of a plane.

He also detailed how the experience differs for pilots compared to that of a passenger.

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He said: “I love this question, I loved flying in and out of LaGuardia, I loved flying in and out of Orange County, California, I love flying in and out of San Diego, California.

“All of these airports have challenges. There is a parking garage right on final as you come into Lindberg field in San Diego, it is kind of an eye-opener because you fly right over the top of it, kind of a cool airport.

Captain Steve admitted to having a fair few favorite airports (Captain Steeeve/YouTube)

“Orange County has an extremely short runway so you got to stay real high coming in there for noise abatement.

“So you kind of rocket down to the ground and then you have to get it stopped on that short runway, same thing with the departure there.”

He continued: “LaGuardia was probably my favorite. I flew in there many, many times when I was based in New York and you fly what used to be called the Expressway Visual to runway 31.

“The expressway visual comes up over the top of the old world trade centers and then it goes to a place called dials and dials are just these big fuel tanks in the middle of NYC.”

Regarding the other half of the question however, the pilot had a more difficult time giving a clear answer.

He did note that there had been a bunch but was able to pinpoint Chicago as his least favorite airport.

He had a much more concise answer as to why, saying: “It’s more about the layover than it is about the airport, probably Chicago (though).

“It’s so busy there and so uptight and there’s so many runways. I just assume never go to Chicago ever again. And you know what. I don’t have to now, Okay there you go.”

So if you're a pilot, you at least know the airports to try and land in and which to avoid. Unlucky, Chicago.