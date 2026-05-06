It may be time to rethink your seating position - as an expert has issued a warning for those who sit crossed legs.

It seems everything comes with a health warning these days, now even the way we sit. What can we do? Well, an expert has answered this question too.

Many citizens spend their weekdays in the office, and without thinking about it, cross one knee over the other on their desk chair.

Women especially, sit in the position - after being told for years that it's the 'ladylike' thing to do. But that could all be changing...

Is crossing your legs really bad for you?

Apparently so, according to osteopath Anisha Joshi. She told Metro that the position could be damaging your hip - and more.

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"Sitting cross-legged on a chair rotates one hip while the other stays relatively neutral, which means one side of your pelvis, hip, and lower back is working differently to the other," she told the publication.

Sitting crossed legs could be causing damage, an expert warns (Getty Stock Image)

Although short term, there may be no harm caused, like anything, there may be long-term effects from the imbalance.

"It may contribute to tightness in the hip rotators and uneven load through the lower spine," the expert told the publication. Plus, the standard discomfort.

However, that's not all, as she warns it can also temporarily increase blood pressure, and there's evidence to back it up.

According to Healthline, a study which published in the Journal of Clinical NursingTrusted Source found a significant increase in blood pressure when participants crossed their legs at the knee level.

But why is this? Well, it's said that the leg with all the weight on top applies pressure on the veins of the leg underneath.

This is why when patients are getting their blood pressure tested, they are asked to sit with both feet on the ground.

How should you sit instead?

Sitting with both legs on the floor is said to be the best way to sit (Getty Stock)

Anisha tells the Metro that sitting with both feet on the ground just like you're getting your blood pressure taken, is actually the best way to sit with 'knees at hip height'.

She also stresses the importance of 'lower back support'.

However, there's one thing that matters more than all of that. Movement.

Although many people are required to sit at their desk for eight hours of the day, it's recommended to regularly get up and talk a short stroll, even if it's just around your office or house. Or even just standing up every 30-40 minutes can help, the expert says.

Therefore, problems can arise from both shape, and stillness combined.

Time for us to take a walk!















