People are mourning the death of Anthony Clark, who passed away aged 62 on November 10.

Clark was best known for starring in 2000s sitcom Yes, Dear, and it was his former co-star Mike O'Malley who shared the sad news of Clark's death.

O'Malley penned on Twitter: "Anthony Clark died yesterday. He was a hilarious guy. When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows.

"The first time we saw him at The Comedy Connection we laughed and laughed and laughed. He was so unique—one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations. I was a fan before I was a friend."

He went on to say that he'd spoken to Clark over the phone just three weeks ago when he 'had us laughing loudly once again'.

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It has since been revealed that Clark died from septic shock, with influenza A and chronic alcoholism also included as underlying conditions, as per PEOPLE. Acute kidney failure is added as a significant contributing factor, the news outlet added.

What is septic shock?

Roughly 30 to 50 percent of septic shock cases are fatal (Getty Stock)

Septic shock is the most severe stage of sepsis and can be fatal. It occurs when your immune system overreacts to an infection and starts harming your body, Cleveland Clinic explains.

It goes on to state: "Septic shock can cause extremely low blood pressure and organ failure even with fluid treatment. With septic shock, your cells aren’t using oxygen properly, and the way your body uses energy is disrupted."

Key signs of septic shock include:

Lightheadedness

Peeing less or not at all

Rapid heartbeat

Trouble breathing

Cool arms and legs

Pale, blue or grayish skin discoloration

Altered mental status or confusion

What causes it?

Patientis in intensive care are at risk of developing septic shock (Getty Stock)

There are six main causes of septic shock. These are: an infection, an immune system overreaction, widespread inflammation, poor blood flow, organ damage, and metabolic breakdown.

People who are particular at risk of developing the condition are those who have developed pneumonia outside of hospital, are aged over 65, and have a weakened immune system.

Cleveland Clinic also lists the following as risk factors:

You’re taking immunosuppressants

You have certain health conditions, like diabetes, obesity or cancer

You’re admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU)

You’ve had previous hospitalizations

You have a biological family history of sepsis

Tributes to Anthony Clark

Anthony Clark and Mike O'Malley seen at the 29th People's Choice Awards in 2003 (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

As well as O'Malley, Yes, Dear creator Greg Garcia shared a moving tribute to Clark via Deadline.

"I’ve been very lucky to be friends with some of the funniest people in the world, and Anthony Clark had the most insane sense of humor of all of them," he said.

"The things that would come out of his mouth were so unexpected and hilarious. Over the last two or three years we had reconnected, and I always looked forward to our monthly phone calls where we would catch up and make each other laugh."

Garcia continued: "Recently, he was so full of joy and encouragement when he found out I was trying stand-up comedy for the first time. He enjoyed talking about the art of stand-up, being on the road, and would also offer some great advice.

"Just a few weeks ago we were laughing hysterically on the phone, trading jokes and telling stories. It’s a sad day, and I’ll miss him very much. I’m glad he was able to bring a lot of joy and laughter into the world."