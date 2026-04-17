What does the daily life of one of the richest men in the world consist of?

Figures like Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have become larger than life in many ways.

It's hard to imagine someone like that brushing their teeth or plucking their nostril hair, but despite a net worth of some $262.2 billion according to Forbes there is still a day to day.

Bezos and his wife Sanchez were asked about how they would go about their day to day life back in 2023, with Sanchez insisting that their lives are 'pretty normal'.

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Waking up millions of dollars richer than when you went to bed is probably something a lot of us would dream of being 'normal'.

The Amazon founder is currently the third richest person in the world, behind Larry Page of Google, with $278.2 billion, and Elon Musk with $796.2 billion.

So how does a man with a higher net worth than Ukraine's GDP of around $225 billion start the day?

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Speaking to Vogue in 2023, Sanchez said: "Our lives are pretty normal. Daily life mostly revolves around our kids."

You might imagine armies of butlers preparing coffee and micro-managing every minute, but Sanchez said that they make their own coffee.

"Whoever gets up first, that person makes the other person coffee," she said.

She went on to share that they are also trying to work on one technology-related thing in their home life.

"We try not to get on our phones right away," Sanchez said. "That’s what I’m working on."

Sanchez also said that the family makes a point of eating dinner together every evening, though her children need to have their tutoring and their piano lessons.

Her children are still living at home, while Bezos' have now gone off to college.

Bezos is currently the world's third-richest man (Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Many people were left less than impressed with the article, taking to social media to share their outrage.

One pointed out that worsening economic conditions make it very difficult for many people to spend time with their loved ones.

Taking to Reddit, they wrote: "You know what got me f**ked up reading that article? That they have the luxury of family dinner every night together and home cooked meals. [...] A lot of families are lucky to have one day off per week all together."

Meanwhile others accused Bezos of 'cosplaying as a working class stiff' - a trope among the super wealthy, for example in wearing clothes that appear to be just a plain t-shirt and trousers.

Bezos and Sanchez were also intensely criticized over their wedding, which saw their nuptials take over Venice, with dozens of private jets ferrying their guests to the ceremony.