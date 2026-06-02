A therapist has explained the benefits of practicing 'syntribation', a hands-free way to masturbate that's becoming more and more popular.

Let's be honest, people are always on the lookout for new ways to improve their wellbeing - and that includes what goes on behind closed doors.

And while masturbation is hardly a new concept, achieving pleasure without using your hands is a trend that many people are only just discovering.

Syntribation is a hands-free way to reach climax, and according to experts, it has some real benefits.

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Explaining the act while speaking to the Metro, sex therapist Ness Cooper said: "Syntribation is where an individual with a vagina squeezes their thighs together, allowing the pressure of the two legs squashing together to give pleasurable sensations that lead to orgasm."

The syntribation masturbation technique is becoming more and more popular, according to experts (Getty Stock Images)

The expert noted that it's a technique many will try without even realising it, 'particularly during the early stages of sexual discovery'.

She added: "Many people experience their first orgasm when crossing their legs when young, particularly if they were trying to hold the need to pee when no toilets are around.

"Others may have tried syntribation as a discreet way to explore masturbation when having to share a room."

The benefits of syntribation

Cooper noted there are several benefits to practicing the hands-free technique.

The sex therapist explained the benefits of syntribation (Getty Stock Images)

She said: "Some people find syntribation can be more relaxing than other forms of masturbation. The method can stimulate both the external and internal parts of the clitoris through applying pressure of the thighs together."

Sex therapist Dr Candice Hargons told Essence: "It’s also a great way to increase arousal and lubrication during a date, if you’re planning to have sex after.

"You can be watching a movie, at dinner, or riding home with your date, while using syntribation techniques to get wet, stopping short of orgasm if you want to come during sex with them."

While no studies have been completed on syntribation yet, it’s been known to help reduce cortisol levels and release feel-good hormones like dopamine, endorphins, and oxytocin, Rachel Zar, PhD, LMFT, a certified sex therapist at Avid Intimacy, explained to Women's Health.

Who can benefit most from syntribation?

Dr Hargons explained: "Syntribation is perfect for days when you want sexual closeness without penetration.

"I’ve also recommended syntribation to folks who want sexual intimacy without penetration, after childbirth, surgery, or healing from trauma. And for differently abled folks who have issues using their hands to masturbate."

Cooper also shared how people with pelvic floor issues may even find it easier to reach climax through this method than others.

"It can activate the pelvic floor differently to other masturbation positions, allowing for extra blood flow to the area," she said.

"Activating the pelvic floor during syntribation may intensify the sensations felt during masturbation too."

How to practice syntribation

It can have lots of benefits, including those that effect mental health (Getty Stock Image)

Cooper added that it can be done lying down, perhaps on your back or side, but many perform syntribation while sitting or standing.

"It’s hands-free and doesn’t require much movement," she noted.

Essence explains that all you have to do is squeeze your thighs together in a motion that stimulates the outer clitoris, do kegels and grind

You can also grind on a partner's leg or a pillow.