Man who ‘died for 45 minutes' says Jesus took him to heaven - now he's sharing what it looked like
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Man who ‘died for 45 minutes' says Jesus took him to heaven - now he's sharing what it looked like

Mike's near-death experience saw him met by Jesus, who revealed 'a beautiful scene'

Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram/mmckinsey22

Topics: Religion, Health

Poppy Bilderbeck
Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck is a freelance journalist with words in Daily Express, Cosmopolitan UK, LADbible, UNILAD and Tyla. She is a former Senior Journalist at LADbible Group. She graduated from The University of Manchester in 2021 with a First in English Literature and Drama, where alongside her studies she was Editor-in-Chief of The Tab Manchester. Poppy is most comfortable when chatting about all things mental health, is proving a drama degree is far from useless by watching and reviewing as many TV shows and films as possible.

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