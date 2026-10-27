Chrishell Stause and G Flip's emotional final post together before split after three years of marriage
Home>Celebrity

Chrishell Stause and G Flip's emotional final post together before split after three years of marriage

The September 30 post shared no sign of an impending separation

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: chrishell.stause/Instagram

Topics: Celebrity, Sex and Relationships, Instagram

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

X

@niamhshackleton

Choose your content: