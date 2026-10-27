Chrishell Stause and G Flip's emotional final post together before split after three years of marriage

Chrishell Stause shared a gushing message about then-partner G Flip in a Instagram post less than a month before she announced their shock split.

Selling Sunset favorite Chrishell made a tearful announcement on October 26 and shared that she and her partner G Flip are going their separate ways after four years together, three of which they were married.

In a video posted on Instagram, Chrishell said that she and G Flip 'have agreed to treat this public separation with love and respect for each other'.

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"I don’t have all the information or the reasons, and I just am sure, just like always, with time… you get the lessons you’re meant to get," Chrishell went on to tell her 4,000,000 followers, adding: "And I know that will happen, and I’m gonna heal, and everything is gonna be fine. I’m definitely never doing this again."

Before her marriage to G Flip she had been married to This Is Us actor Jason Hartley. She had also once been engaged to Glee star Matthew Morrison.

According to TMZ, it was Aussie singer G Flip, 33, that called time their marriage to Chrishell, but this has not been confirmed by either party.

Just a few weeks before the sad news of their separation, Chrishell shared a sweet post about her then-partner on September 30, calling them 'my love'.

The Netflix star said: "Watched my love @gflip play for millions during the @afl final with ICON @kylieminogue and got to meet her sis who hosted our FAV show - I Kissed a Girl legend @danniiminogue! G you KILLED IT!!!! Every ounce of your hard work paid off."

G Flip replied to the post: "Thank you my love."

Chrishell Stause and G Flip have called time on their relationship (chrishell.stause/Instagram)

Chrishell's ex and Oppenheim Group boss Jason Oppenheim has reacted to the news of her break up and sent his love to both her and G Flip. The former flames dated for a few months back in 2021.

"I’m really sorry to hear this," his message began. "I’m thinking of you and sending you my love. You’re both beautiful people and sometimes things just don’t work out, but it certainly doesn’t mean anyone failed."

Jason continued: "There’s probably nothing anyone can say to make you feel better right now, it might just take some time to process.

"But please know that you’re very loved and I’m always there for you no matter what."

Chrishell was dating Jason Oppenheim in 2021, before her romance with G Flip (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Other famous faces have also voiced their support to the 45-year-old. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran Kyle Richards wrote: "So sad to hear this. Thinking of you both."

"Sending you all of the love," added Selling the OC's Polly Brindle. "I’m so sorry to hear this."

Meanwhile Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Draper assured Chrishell that she 'deserves the world'.