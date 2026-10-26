Barry Keoghan reveals he's had cosmetic procedures after fans speculate on his changing appearance
Home>Celebrity

Barry Keoghan reveals he's had cosmetic procedures after fans speculate on his changing appearance

Keoghan revealed in March 2026 that online abuse had left him 'not wanting to go outside'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Topics: Barry Keoghan, Social Media

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

Choose your content: