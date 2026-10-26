Barry Keoghan reveals he's had cosmetic procedures after fans speculate on his changing appearance

Barry Keoghan has undergone a skin tightening treatment known as XERF, it has been revealed.

The 34-year-old's treatment was documented in an Instagram video by celebrity skin specialist Nilam Holmes. Here, the Saltburn star can be seen lying on a treatment bed as the therapist ran a handheld device over his skin.

Speaking after his second treatment, the star said: "I feel better about myself, I look better, and I think it's important to look after yourself inside and outside."

Xerf is a non-invasive radio frequency treatment which is designed to tighten the skin. As per Women's Health, it is also designed to stimulate collagen without the use of needles.

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Keoghan isn't the only star who's tried the treatment, as it's also popular with the likes of Kim Kardashian and Priyanka Chopra.

Keoghan has undergone Xerf skin-tightening treatment (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation)

Suchismita (Tia) Paul, MD, told the outlet: "Unlike treatments that injure the skin's surface, XERF works beneath the skin to stimulate your body's natural collagen and elastin production, resulting in firmer, tighter-looking skin over time."

Holmes, Keoghan's therapist, confirmed that she had been working with the star for a while.

"I’ve been working with Barry for a while now, looking after his skin through different movies, campaigns and projects and the trust he places in me means a lot," she penned in the Instagram caption.

"His skin has really improved over the last few years and he looks great."

The video comes following speculation around the Hollywood star's 'changing appearance.'

In March, the star opened up about the online comments, stating that he 'didn't want to go outside' due to these.

“There’s a lot of abuse of how I look, and it’s kind of past the point of ‘everyone goes through that’ and everyone does, but it’s made me shy away,” he told SiriusXM's Ben Harlum.

Keoghan deactivated his Instagram account shortly after his reported split from Sabrina Carpenter (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

“It’s made me go inside myself and not want to attend places. Not want to go outside."

Keoghan, who shares a four-year-old son, Brando, with his ex, Alyson Sandro, added: “It’s disappointing to the fans, but it’s also disappointing that my little boy has to read all of this stuff when he gets older."

In December 2024, the star, who is currently filming the Beatles biopic in which he stars as Ringo Starr, deactivated his Instagram account after revealing that he'd received messages that 'no person should ever have to read.'

The star is still off the social media platform, although he added on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up: "I'm still a curious human being that wants to go on [the internet]. And if I attend an event or if I go somewhere, you want to see how it's received. And it's not nice, you know?"



