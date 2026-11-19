President Donald Trump has addressed a run of tech outages and system failures that have disrupted US banks, tech companies and even federal agencies over the last few weeks.

Speaking to Fox News from Shenzhen, China, Trump urged Americans to stay calm and played down any potential links between the incidents.

When the host said a lot of people were talking about stockpiling food and water, he replied; "Tell them to relax. Everything's good." He added: "These are individual events."

"So Chase Manhattan Bank, JP Morgan, it goes out. Somebody else goes out. And I also think that the press is sort of having a lot of fun with it."

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He also dismissed the idea of a hostile actor being behind the outages, saying anyone responsible would 'be hit so hard, and nobody wants to do it.'

President Donald Trump spoke to Fox News from Shenzhen, China. (Photo by Greg Baker - Pool/Getty Images)

The comments came after a CNN report on Sunday indicated Iran could be eyeing a 'dirty bomb' attack, which uses radioactive material, in the nation's capital.

Pressed on that report, Trump said: "There's an indication that Iran is looking at gasses, looking at bio, because we've shut them out with the nuclear. And they're looking at gas and biological weapons. Not nice."

"And we'll see. We're gonna have a new year coming up, and we'll see what comes after January 1,” he added, without elaborating on the significance of the date.

“These are nasty people."

Microsoft services were hit by outages on November 12th. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Which US companies have been hit by outages?

The disruptions have spread across several sectors of the US economy.

The problems began last Thursday when Microsoft Outlook programs went down.

A day later, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a historic nationwide ground stop because of air traffic control malfunctions.

This week, multiple banks including Chase have reported service issues, United Airlines suffered a technology outage and Apple customers struggled to access services.

One of the more concerning incidents came on Monday, when it was reported that the classified internal communication system of the National Security Agency (NSA) went offline.

The same day, the NSA told employees to appear at their campuses on a 'staggered' schedule, with non-emergency personnel told to come in later than usual.

The FAA ordered a historic nationwide ground stop because of air traffic control malfunctions. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

An NSA spokesperson said “The National Security Agency experienced temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance. While some internal systems were affected, mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational and our ability to defend national security continues.”

None of the outages have been attributed to a cyberattack, though questions remain over whether the technology issues happening within days of one another are a coincidence.

Why are Americans stocking up on food and generators?

Retailers have reported a shift in shopping habits.

Costco Chief Financial Officer Gary Millerchip told Bloomberg that the retailer had noticed increased purchases of rice, canned goods, water, paper products, generators and batteries. He said the unusual demand appeared to be driven by concerns circulating on social media. As of Sunday, 21 of the 26 high-end generators Costco sells online were out of stock.

UNILAD has contacted the White House and the NSA for additional comment.