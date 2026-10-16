Witnesses speak out following shooting at Oregon elementary school as police confirm details
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Witnesses speak out following shooting at Oregon elementary school as police confirm details

Three children aged 5, 8, and 11 died in the shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images

Topics: US News, Gun Crime, School, Police

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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