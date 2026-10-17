Mother of suspected Ohio elementary school shooter speaks out after four people killed

The mother of the suspected Oregon shooter who is believed to have killed three children and one teacher in the special needs class of a school he used to attend has spoken out.

According to reports, 16-year-old Griffin J. John II began his rampage at the Silver Rail Elementary school on Thursday (October 15) after hopping a fence and shooting at a man and then his way through the side entrance.

From there, The New York Times reported he entered a special needs class which held four children and three teachers and killed three children aged 5, 8 and 11.

The fourth child, a 7-year-old girl, was wounded and in ‘serious but stable’ condition, officials say, 25-year-old Megan Lambert (one of the teachers), was killed and another seriously wounded.

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The third teacher was not hurt and allegedly threw their phone at the attacker, slowing him down in his assault with what is said to have been a pump-action shotgun belonging to his mother.

According to police, he shot approximately 15 rounds and held 44 more in his backpack.

Shauntai May Nickerson, his mother, has since spoken out about her son, and told The New York Times her child was ‘a good boy, he really was.’

She added: "If I could have prevented this, I would have."

Previously, Griffin’s mother spoke out about his struggles in 2020, with her claiming to KTVZ that he had been finding remote learning hard due to needing trained educators to help him due to his special needs.

Griffin, who was 10 at the time, was allegedly finding the transition to remote learning hard.

The mother of 16-year-old Griffin J. John II has spoken out (Photo by Payton Bruni / AFP via Getty Images)

The ordeal this week has since left a mark on the community, and also on the man who was identified as apprehending the shooter and killing him.

Per police, Griffin’s alleged killing spree came to an end when Kaylub Giamanco, the father of two students at the school, chased him and fatally shot him.

“I don’t think we can underestimate or under appreciate that courage — when someone is willing to risk their own life for others,” Chief Mike Krantz of the Bend Police Department said at a news conference on Friday of Giamanco’s actions.

“To the people who showed courage in the face of such violence, and intervened to prevent this tragedy from being any worse, we owe you a debt of gratitude,” said Krantz, referring to the teachers who tried to fend Griffin off.

Right now, there appears to be one major question that remains unanswered. Griffin’s motive.

“Everyone wants to know why, including us,” Chief Krantz said at the news conference. “I think that’s one of the most challenging parts of these types of investigations is determining the why and the motives.”

If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence, please find more information and support via Survivors Empowered on their website.