Mother of suspected Ohio elementary school shooter speaks out after four people killed
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Mother of suspected Ohio elementary school shooter speaks out after four people killed

16-year-old Griffin J. John II is believed to be the shooter who killed three children and one teacher at Silver Rail Elementary

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Payton Bruni / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: US News, Police, Gun Crime

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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