Teen accused of Oregon elementary school shooting has been identified by police as new details are released
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Teen accused of Oregon elementary school shooting has been identified by police as new details are released

The victims include children aged 5, 8 and 11, and a teacher

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Payton Bruni / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: US News, Crime

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across US news, entertainment, celebrity, health, human interest and more. Before joining UNILAD as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles. Alongside her journalism, Mia is a proud NCTJ Ambassador and documentary producer, having worked on projects for the BBC and Channel 5, including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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