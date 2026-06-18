The 12 victims of a deadly skydiving plane crash which occurred in Missouri have been named by Bates County Coroner's Office.

On Sunday, June 14, a plane carrying a pilot and 11 passengers on a skydiving experience took off from Butler Memorial Airport in Butler, Missouri, at around 11:30am.

Not long after, the plane - a Pacific Aerospace P750 operated by Skydive Kansas City - nosedived into a nearby field about 65 miles south of Kansas City. There were no survivors.

Witness Bailey Reed told CBS News the plane was 'completely perpendicular' as it plummeted into the ground. "They didn't have time to jump," Reed said.

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"They were so low to the ground, the parachutes wouldn't have deployed, and there was no way anyone could have jumped and survived that."

The identity of those on board has since been confirmed by authorities, who took to social media to share a statement.

The plane crash occurred on June 14 (Austin Johnson / AFP via Getty Images)

Bates County Coroner Jerret J Reno shared a list of those on board the plane who lost their lives, which is as follows:

Kurt John Roy, 69, from Windber, PA

Michael R. Shanahan, 54, from Kansas City, MO

David Hershberger, 54, from Liberty, MO

Sai Karthik Varma Datla, 24, from India

Matthew Swope, 39, from Independence, MO

Dustin McKinney, 44, from Stilwell, KS

Jennifer L. Sharp, 55, from Grand Junction, CO

Blake Thacker, 25, from Olathe, KS

Marcus Miller, 30, from Lawrence, KS

Nicholas Nash, 40, from Harrisonville, MO

William Fischer, 23, from De Soto, KS

Dane Cordes, 26, from Richmond, MO

The statement continues: "The list of individuals identified is currently just a list and the proper authorities are still attempting to make absolute certain the deceased are positively identified.

"While the investigation is still ongoing and we work to reunite the deceased with their loved ones, we feel comfortable that we have the identities of those twelve passengers on board the plane."

Among those to lose their lives was Michael Shanahan, whose mother, Gloria, told The Star that Michael first began skydiving after losing his sister to breast cancer.

Mike Shanahan was among those killed in the crash (GoFundMe)

A fundraiser has since been set up to support the family of the grandfather of six who 'came to every school event' and 'who should have but never said no'.

Meanwhile, Kansas City Wind Symphony took to Facebook to pay tribute to orchestra teacher Dave Hershberger.

The post reads: "Dave was a 15+ year member of the ensemble, and not only an amazing trumpet player, but a beloved orchestra teacher in the North KC school district. He shared his talent with many groups across the KC metro, including the Liberty Symphony Orchestra, and was always eager to help and give freely of his time and his talent. He will be dearly missed."

A GoFundMe has since been raised in a bid to support the family of Dustin McKinney, set up by his partner's best friend.

"He was the most unapologetically authentic person i have ever known and would help anyone with his caring and love," the page reads. "His wife and children were his most treasured priority and I know he would want to make sure they are taken care of so, let's do this for Dustin!"

Dustin McKinney was also named (GoFundMe)

Mom of Matthew Cole Swope, Dorcie J Swope, wrote that he was 'doing what he loved best'.

"Please pray for his 3 sisters, 2 brothers, myself and entire family as we traverse this unknown territory," she added.

The United States Parachute Association shared a release in tribute of Director of Technology Jen Sharp, praising her 'unwavering commitment' and dedication to ensuring the community 'stayed connected, safe and forward-looking', resolving she was 'a remarkable force' and her loss 'leaves an unfillable void'.

A spokesperson for Skydive Kansas City told the BBC: "Our deepest sympathies are with the families, friends and loved ones of all who were lost."

The company is reportedly working with the FAA and NTSB as the agencies investigate.

UNILAD has contacted Skydive Kansas City and Bates County Coroner's Office for comment.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].