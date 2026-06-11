Robert Carradine's cause of death ruled as suicide months after star's tragic passing
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Robert Carradine's cause of death ruled as suicide months after star's tragic passing

Robert Carradine was known for his performances in Revenge of the Nerds and Lizzie McGuire

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation

Topics: Celebrity, Mental Health, US News

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.