Robert Carradine's cause of death ruled as suicide months after star's tragic passing

Warning: This article contains discussion of suicide which some readers may find distressing.

The cause of death of actor Robert Carradine has been confirmed after his sudden death.

Carradine died at the age of 71, with his brother Keith Carradine saying in a statement to Deadline that his death was the result of a health condition 'that got the best of him'.

"It is an illness that got the best of him, and I want to celebrate him for his struggle with it, and celebrate his beautiful soul," he told the outlet. "He was profoundly gifted, and we will miss him every day."

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Carradine was best known for his roles in the TV show Lizzie McGuire and film Revenge of the Nerds, and also had roles in Django Unchained and The Twilight Zone.

Now, the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner has issued a ruling on Carradine's cause of death several months after his passing.

Carradine was known for his role in Revenge of the Nerds (Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

In a report by the office, Carradine died in hospital as a result of an anoxic brain injury which resulted from hanging, with Medical Examiner's office records listing his death as a suicide.

The actor's family had previously shared with Deadline that he had been diagnosed with the mental health condition bipolar disorder nearly 20 years ago.

"In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon on light to everyone around him," the family said.

"We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby's valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with bipolar disorder."

The statement added: "We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness.

"At this time we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion."

Carradine was transferred to intensive care for five weeks, where he passed away on February 23.

Carradine died in hospital (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

He is survived by his children Ever Carradine, Marika Reed Carradine, and Ian Alexander Carradine

Ever Carradine shared a tribute to her dad, saying: "Whenever anyone asks me how I turned out so normal, I always tell them it's because of my dad.

"I knew my dad loved me, I knew it deep in my bones, and I always knew he had my back."

Hilary Duff, who played the title character in Lizzie McGuire, also shared a tribute to Carradine in a post on her Instagram page.

She wrote: "It's really hard to face this reality about an old friend.

"There was so much warmth in the McGuire family and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents. I'll be forever grateful for that. I'm deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.