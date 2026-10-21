Police officer accused of taking over dead man's home and using his identity for four years
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Police officer accused of taking over dead man's home and using his identity for four years

He has been charged with using his position to defraud the public

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Broward Sheriff's Office

Topics: Florida, US News, Crime, Police

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across US news, entertainment, celebrity, health, human interest and more. Before joining UNILAD as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles. Alongside her journalism, Mia is a proud NCTJ Ambassador and documentary producer, having worked on projects for the BBC and Channel 5, including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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