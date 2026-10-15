



One adult and three children had been killed and two people were taken to hospital after gunfire erupted at an elementary school in Bend, Oregon on Thursday.

When police arrived at Silver Rail Elementary School around 1pm local time, the shooter was already dead, said Bend Police spokesperson Sheila Miller, reported CNN.

Initial police reports to CNN included a 911 call describing ‘an unknown man firing into a car’, before several calls were received telling police an individual had entered the school and opened fire.

Advert

The school was placed on lockdown, and a reunification point was established for families.

It has not been confirmed who killed the shooter, however Miller told CNN, ‘it may have been a bystander’.

Silver Rail Elementary School was the scene of a shooting on Thursday (Facebook)

NBC interviewed Leah Schwartz, who lives in the nearby Old Farm District in Bend, where Silver Rail Elementary is located.

She described hearing shots fired: “They were spaced out, which made us question whether it was gunshots or someone doing construction."

The FBI Portland Bureau has sent agents to the scene of the shooting to assist local police in the investigation, confirmed FBI Director Kash Patel on X.

He said: "We will make every resource they need available.”





Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook said in a statement: “We are stunned and heartbroken by this senseless tragedy.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to the families and to everyone affected by this violence. No words can adequately express the grief our community is experiencing.”

Parents and worried members of the community gathered around the school in large numbers waiting for an update from authorities on Thursday afternoon.

A large law enforcement presence is at the scene at Silver Rail Elementary, where up to 450 children attend with a staff of over 40 people.

Miller said, “We’re in the process at this time of evacuating, going room by room, and evacuating each of the people who are in that school.”

From there, people in the school will be taken by bus to the reunification center.





Witnesses told CNN of the large police and ambulance presence. A fire truck was also reportedly in attendance.

The St. Charles Health System where two injured people were taken, issued a statement.

“Our hearts are with the affected families, our community and the first responders,” it said.

Gov. Tina Kotek wrote on her Facebook page she is "closely monitoring the situation at Silver Rail Elementary."

"I am grateful to the first responders who are on the scene. I will share as I learn more," she wrote.





This is a breaking news story - more information to follow