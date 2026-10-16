Youngest victim of Oregon elementary school shooting identified as family speaks out

The youngest victim of an elementary school shooting in Oregon has been identified as five-year-old Rhoam Summer.

A 16-year-old is alleged to have opened fire at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend on Thursday (October 15), which lead to the tragic deaths of Rhoam, five, an eight year-old, 11-year-old, as well as a teacher.

Another child, aged seven, was injured alongside a 54-year-old school teacher. Police say they were rushed to hospital and are in a critical condition.

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The attacker forced his way into the school by shooting at locked doors and was fatally shot by a 'community member' inside the school shortly after police arrived at the scene, police spokesperson Sheila Miller said.

Kelik Summer confirmed in a post on a community Facebook group that his son was killed in the shooting.

“Hey everyone. Today has been the worst day of my life. My son Rhoam was killed in a school shooting. We are broken and lost, but are surrounded by friends and family who are keeping us safe,” the father wrote on social media.

A Meal Train has since been set up to support the Summer family during this extremely difficult time, with close to $75,000 raised at the time of writing.

The fundraiser stated: "In the wake of an unimaginable tragedy, the Summer family is grieving the heartbreaking loss of their sweet 5-year-old son, Rhoam.

"There are no words that can ease the pain of losing a child, and no family should ever have to experience a loss like this.

"As they navigate the days and weeks ahead, we want to come together as a community to surround them with love, compassion, and support."

It continued: "We’ve created this Meal Train to help ease the burden of everyday responsibilities so they can focus on being together, grieving, and taking things one day at a time.

The shooting has sent shockwaves across a local community (Payton Bruni / AFP via Getty Images)

"Whether you’re able to provide a meal, send a gift card, or simply keep this family in your thoughts and prayers, every gesture of kindness means more than words can express.

"Thank you for helping us care for this family during the most heartbreaking time of their lives."

Senior law enforcement officers have since identified the alleged perpetrator as John J. Griffin II, according to a report by NBC News.

It was not immediately clear whether the teenager had a connection to Silver Rail Elementary School, the report added.

If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence, please find more information and support via Survivors Empowered on their website.