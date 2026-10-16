Youngest victim of Oregon elementary school shooting identified as family speaks out
Home>News>US News

Youngest victim of Oregon elementary school shooting identified as family speaks out

The victim's father said the family are 'broken and lost'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Payton Bruni/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: US News, Crime, Gun Crime

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

X

@CallumJ2709

Choose your content: