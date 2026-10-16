Man who shot alleged gunman at Oregon school shooting has been identified by his mother
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Man who shot alleged gunman at Oregon school shooting has been identified by his mother

Three children and one teacher were killed during the vicious attack

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images

Topics: US News, Crime, Gun Crime, School, Police

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across US news, entertainment, celebrity, health, human interest and more. Before joining UNILAD as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles. Alongside her journalism, Mia is a proud NCTJ Ambassador and documentary producer, having worked on projects for the BBC and Channel 5, including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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