Man who shot alleged gunman at Oregon school shooting has been identified by his mother

The man who fatally shot the suspected gunman during a school shooting in Oregon has been identified as a father whose two young daughters attend Silver Rail Elementary School.

President Trump described the man as a 'hero', after taking out the alleged gunman, who killed three young children and one teacher.

His mother, Kenda Freeman, said Kyle Giamanco has lived in Bend, where the school is located, his entire life.

"He is not seeking recognition, but instead wishes to express his gratitude to the first responders, school personnel and community for the outpouring of love and support," she said of her son, speaking outside the establishment with reporters.

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Trump also spoke to members of the press at the White House this morning (October 16), where he condemned the devastating attack.

"It’s a terrible thing," he said, "but thank goodness for a man that had a gun and knew how to use it."

Four people, including three children aged 5, 8 and 11, were killed during the shooting. (Payton Bruni / AFP via Getty Images)

Freeman further noted that Giamanco is a father with two young daughters who attend Silver Rail Elementary School.

She later asked for privacy 'during this difficult time' for the family and others affected.

Following the tragic events that unfolded, senior law enforcement officers have identified the alleged perpetrator as 16-year-old John J. Griffin II.

Police claim the gunman gained entry into the school by shooting through a locked door around 1pm local time.

Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler expressed her condolences in a statement, admitting she was unable to 'make sense of' the profound loss felt across the state.

"We grieve alongside you and we will get through this together," she added.

President Trump described the man who took out the shooter as a 'hero'. (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images)

Police spokesperson Sheila Miller noted that officers arrived on the scene within minutes after receiving numerous 911 calls from inside the building.

Oregon Department of Education figures show that the school caters to children from kindergarten to fifth grade, with approximately 450 pupils enrolled last year.

The school’s district, Bend-La Pine Schools, has published a Silver Rail Community Information Hub with information and support resources for students, families and staff following the attack, and Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley has asked people to 'hold the students, teachers, families, and entire Silver Rail Elementary School community in your hearts' as details begin to emerge.

Police, who are also working alongside federal investigators, have not publicly identified a motive for the tragic events that unfolded on Thursday (October 15).