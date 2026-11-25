One of the most talked-about aspects of Grand Theft Auto 6 has been the curvaceous character Mandy, who tries to turns Jason's head from Lucia in chapter one of the game.

It didn't take long for the internet to start talking about Mandy - a supporting NPC of the game who the main protagonist Jason has to collect rent from - and she very quickly got a lot of girlfriends feeling pretty worried.

She's voiced by Lexie Shoaibi, who wasted no time to introduce herself to GTA gamers following the highly anticipated game's release on November 19.

"I play Mandy, I do her voice over and her motion capture and she's a lot of fun," Shoaibi said in an Instagram video.

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In terms of who Mandy's figure is based off, GTA fans have suggested that she was inspired by model Marissa DuBois. Marissa joined in on the fun by sharing a video of her having a 'body scan' to be used for the character (which has since been viewed over 400,000 times).

Now, Marissa has broken her silence in an interview with UNILAD and clarified that her now-viral post on X was just a 'playful joke'.

The character of Mandy has been turning heads in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Rockstar Games)

"The footage is actually behind-the-scenes from an old brand campaign shoot," she told us.

"People were already comparing me to Mandy, so I posted it on X purely for fun. I genuinely had no idea it would take off the way it did, and seeing everyone's reactions has been wild."

Marissa went on to say that she's been 'flattered' by people comparing her to the GTA character: "Just being mentioned in the same conversation as such an iconic franchise and character left me completely starstruck.

"It's surreal and honestly so exciting. The Grand Theft Auto universe is legendary, and seeing fans embrace the resemblance and connect me to Mandy has been such a fun, flattering experience."

People online have compared Marissa Dubois to the viral GTA character (@realitywithriss/Instagram)

'Games should reflect all shapes and sizes'

Marissa also shared her thoughts on more curvy characters like Mandy (and herself in real life) being represented in video games like GTA.

"Curvy women exist in real life and we're everywhere, so games should reflect all shapes and sizes," Marissa insisted.

"Gaming worlds feel so much more authentic and inclusive when they represent every kind of woman."

While it's unclear if she actually inspired Mandy's shape, Marissa said she hopes that her visibility in the modeling world may have played a part in Rockstar Games creating a character like her.

Marissa is already well-known in the Miami modeling world (Prince Williams/WireImage)

'It feels like a huge win for curvy women everywhere'

She told UNILAD: "I've spent the last six years in Miami championing curvy representation in modeling, from going viral with over 55 million views to being featured by outlets like CNN and Cosmopolitan.

"So it's definitely cool to think my visibility could have helped inspire that kind of character design.

"Whether it's a coincidence or a nod to the Miami curvy aesthetic, I'm just happy to see a body type like mine celebrated on such a massive stage.

"Either way, it feels like a huge win for curvy women everywhere."