Donald Trump claims Ukraine and Russia have agreed to 'energy ceasefire'

Donald Trump has claimed Ukraine and Russia have agreed to an energy ceasefire.

Posting on Truth Social, the president penned: “Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it! Thank you for your attention in this matter. President Donald J Trump.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: "The ceasefire ‌announcement was news for me. But if ⁠Russians agree to an energy ceasefire Ukraine will agree. If president Trump negotiated it with Putin — please tell ‌us when the ceasefire ​begins — we ‌are ready ⁠and we will ⁠accept it," as reported by Axios.

A public comment has not been made by Kyiv or Moscow.

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No further details were provided by the president.

Kyiv or Moscow have not yet publicly commented on Trump's claims (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

It comes after Trump criticised Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for continuing to attack Russian oil refineries, which Ukraine says help cut Russia’s funding for the war.

Earlier, Trump suggested that Ukraine should 'get a new leader' following a dispute over the attacks and a US-Russia diesel supply deal.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine was prepared to halt the strikes if Russia stopped targeting its energy infrastructure, as attacks intensify in the winter months.

UNILAD has contacted the White House for further comment.

What is an energy ceasefire?

An energy ceasefire is a agreement between two countries at war to stop attacking each other’s energy infrastructure. This includes oil refineries, power plants and electricity networks.

An energy ceasefire between the two countries could prevent citizens living without heating or electricity in winter.

Robert Clarke, Sky News' Military Analyst said in regards to Trump's post: "I think we need to be a little bit sceptical with regards to Russia's participation. I think many people remember the temporary so-called ceasefire between energy and civilian infrastructure again apparently agreed between Washington, Moscow and Kyiv last March and it rapidly unraveled."

President Donald Trump made the claim on his Truth Social account (TruthSocial/Donald Trump)

Shortly after this, a hospital in Northern Ukraine was attacked.

"I think we have to take it with a pinch of salt," the expert continued.

However, although he said he was skeptical, the expert said it would be 'good news for Ukraine if it actually delivers some sort of respite against the amount of damage the Russians are managing to inflict on Ukraine right now.'



