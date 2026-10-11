Donald Trump claims Ukraine and Russia have agreed to 'energy ceasefire'
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Donald Trump claims Ukraine and Russia have agreed to 'energy ceasefire'

The president made the claim on Truth Social

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, World News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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