Donald Trump could be the first and only winner of FIFA's Peace Prize forever as the award faces scrutiny
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Donald Trump could be the first and only winner of FIFA's Peace Prize forever as the award faces scrutiny

It comes amid growing calls for the FIFA president to resign

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Kent NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, World Cup

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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