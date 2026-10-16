Donald Trump could be the first and only winner of FIFA's Peace Prize forever as the award faces scrutiny

Donald Trump could end up being the first and only winner of FIFA's Peace Prize, with a review into whether the award will be scrapped set for later this year.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino awarded Trump with the award during the 2026 World Cup Draw last December.

Infantino said at the time: "This is what we want from a leader; A leader that cares about the people. We want to live in a safe world, in a safe environment. We want to unite – that’s what we do here today, that’s what we’ll do at the (FIFA) World Cup, Mr President."

The move was met with widespread criticism, including for some calling for Trump to be stripped of the award.

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Now, Fifa’s Football Social Responsibility Committee will provide an 'assessment of the Fifa Peace Prize' and a decision on whether it will be scrapped will be communicated in December.

If it is scrapped, Trump could end being the first and only winner of FIFA 's Peace Prize.

Infantino awarded the Peace Prize to Trump last year (Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The FIFA president was grilled by members of the FIFA council this week after failed plans to sell off a stake in the World Cup to a firm led by Josh Kushner.

The proposed plans lead to calls for the FIFA president to stand down, as numerous nations threatened a full-blown boycott of the next World Cup if Infantino remained in place.

Infantino also faced questions from the FIFA council over Folarin Balogun's controversial suspended red-card ban and the Peace Prize.

FIFA released a video statement from Infantino following the meeting, where he apologised over the recent controversy.

He said: "First of all I apologised for the mistakes that we made in relation to the communication and consultation process related to the Fifa Forward Enterprise project which led to many consequences.

"But what is important to remember is that it was a proposal and in no way a done deal, that actually intended to enable Fifa to invest more in our member associations, as opposed to replacing support from existing resources."

The FIFA president apologised over plans to sell off a stake of the World Cup (Yu Chun Christopher Wong - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Despite that, Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt said that many questions remained unanswered despite the three hour meeting.

She said: "I think the man has to answer those questions and if he doesn't answer those questions no, he's not fit to be Fifa president - and that was what was shared in the meeting."

"I've repeatedly asked for the papers to be shared. I haven't received them and still in spite of the request today, I haven't received them.

"It is the rationale for why FFE (Infantino's plan to sell a stake in the World Cup) happened in the way that it did, the Balogun case, the Peace Prize."