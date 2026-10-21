Family of priest killed by falling crucifix speak out days after his death with claim about cross
Home>News>World News

Family of priest killed by falling crucifix speak out days after his death with claim about cross

The priests final words were a reflection on death and morality before he was hit by a crucifix

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Patricio Sanchez / Facebook

Topics: Catholic Church, World News, Religion

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

Choose your content: