Haunting final words of priest who died after crucifix fell from church wall in Ecuador

A Roman Catholic priest was preaching a heartfelt sermon before a crucifix tumbled from the wall of the church, killing him.

On October 17, 2026, an evening Mass service took place at Perpetuo Socorro Church in the Archdiocese of Guayaquil, a coastal city in southwestern Ecuador.

The service was led by Rev. Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari and livestreamed on Facebook. The original post has since been removed.

However, just under half-an-hour into the recording, disaster struck.

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A heavy crucifix came free from the wall above where the priest was stood, still addressing the congregation.

The cross fell and landed on Molinari, knocking him to the ground, leaving onlookers aghast.

One woman could be heard shouting: “Father, Father... call an ambulance!”

Despite the congregation's calling of emergency services, Rev. Molinari passed away, his death confirmed by the Arquidiócesis de Guayaquil.

And Molinari final words, spoken during the service, have since been translated, eerily speaking about how 'one day all of us will die'.

The priest's final words reflected on death (Facebook/ Patricio Sanchez)

Rev. Molinari said, as translated by Daily Star: "One day, all of us here will also die, and sometimes the time we’ve spent on things doesn’t have as much meaning as the time we spend with God.

"The quality time we give to God, to our brothers and sisters, to our husbands, wives, children, and family – that time is the best spent."

Just moments before the cross fell onto him, the reverend concluded that part of his address by asking God to bless the congregation.

Rev. Molinari was part of the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer, which was founded in 1732 and has a presence in 80 countries.

Arquidiócesis de Guayaquil's Facebook post reads: "Announcement. We announce that our dear Fr. Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari, CSsR., who was serving as the parish priest of the Perpetuo Socorro Church in the Vicaria Centro, has passed away and is now at the House of the Father to enjoy His presence and His glory.

"Requiem æternam dona ei, Domine. Et lux perpétua lúceat ei. Requiescat in pace. Amen."

Pictures from a Eucharist in memory of Rev. Molinari show the cross involved in the accident has not been replaced, with its outline still visible on the wall.

The cross has not been replaced (Facebook/Arquidiócesis de Guayaquil)

Since the news broke, many have flooded to social media to pay their respects.

One user praised the priest's final message: "What an amazing message and warning! God bless this holy priest!"

A third user wrote: "As a practicing Catholic with years of religious education, it saddens me to see how some people interpret the death of Father Patricio as a punishment from God, even going so far as to speak of idolatry due to religious images.

"Death is not a punishment, but the step toward eternal life, resurrection, and the definitive encounter with God. Jesus himself crossed over death to open the doors to true life. Therefore, we must not turn a tragedy into a divine judgment or pretend to know God's plans."





They continued: "There is something in those images that deeply moves me: at the moment of the Eucharistic prayer, the priest places his hands on the altar, the place where the sacrifice of Christ is made present, which is given for our salvation. And it is precisely in that moment that the unexpected happens.

"From my faith, I find in that scene a deep symbolism of surrender, although only God knows the true meaning of what happened. We cannot claim it was a punishment or assure that we know God's will.

"May our first reaction to death not be to judge, but to pray; not to condemn, but to love; not to point out, but to trust in God's mercy.

"May Father Patricio rest in the peace of the Lord and may his community find comfort in the Christian hope of resurrection."

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].