Harrowing pictures reveal the devastating effects of Paris riots as 100s arrested and one person dead
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Harrowing pictures reveal the devastating effects of Paris riots as 100s arrested and one person dead

President Emmanuel Macron says that those involved in the devastating riots 'will be held accountable'

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Ibrahim Ezzat/Anadolu via Getty Images

Topics: France, Emmanuel Macron, World News, Politics, News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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