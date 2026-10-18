Priest dies after crucifix falls from church wall during livestreamed Mass in Ecuador

A priest died after a crucifix tumbled from a church wall and landed on his head during a livestreamed Mass.

According to the Associated Press the incident occurred on the evening of Saturday October 17 at the Perpetuo Socorro Church in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

The priest was named as Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari by the Archdiocese of Guayaquil in an Instagram post made on the same day as the incident.

Footage seen by Unilad shows what appears to be a heavy wooden crucifix detaching from the altar wall and falling forwards onto the head of Sánchez while he led Mass.

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The priest was leading mass when the crucifix fell

The crucifix looked to have fallen from behind Sánchez as he faced his congregation, before it struck him.

In the footage, which has now been taken down by the church, worshippers can be heard shouting for assistance.

One woman can be heard crying "Father, Father … call an ambulance.”

According to the New York Post, emergency services were deployed to Perpetuo Socorro Church, but Sánchez was declared dead at the scene.

Sánchez was a member of the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer, commonly known as the Redemptorists, an order founded in Scala, Italy in 1732, and approved by the Catholic Church in 1749.

Saint Alphonsus Liguori established the order after giving up his legal career and dedicating himself to preaching among the rural population.

The order is currently active in around 80 countries with a focus on helping the poor through its missionary work in marginalised communities.

The church was the scene of chaos on Saturday (NBC)

Before his role in Guayaquil, he was a parish priest at San Lorenzo in Vinces, reports Fox News.

According to El Universo his former parish paid tribute to Sánchez and mourned his death by remembering the dedication and ‘pastoral love’ he brought to his community.

The Instagram announcement by the Archdiocese of Guayaquil in Spanish translated by Unilad into English said, “We inform you that our beloved Fr Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari, C.SS.R., who served as parish priest of the Perpetuo Socorro church in the Central Vicariate, has departed to the Father's House to enjoy His presence and glory.

The statement continued: “Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen 🙏🏻”

It was not immediately known what had caused the crucifix to fall.

NBC has reported that a Mass has been scheduled in his memory to be held on Sunday evening.