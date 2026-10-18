Priest dies after crucifix falls from church wall during livestreamed Mass in Ecuador
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Priest dies after crucifix falls from church wall during livestreamed Mass in Ecuador

The Father was leading mass when the religious symbol fell on him

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Topics: World News, Catholic Church

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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