Church breaks silence following the death of priest after crucifix fell from church wall in Ecuador
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Church breaks silence following the death of priest after crucifix fell from church wall in Ecuador

Church officials have addressed the death of Rev. Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari, who was delivering a sermon at the time of his death

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Patricio Sanchez / Facebook

Topics: Catholic Church, World News

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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