Man who was an atheist before he 'heard the voice of Satan' reveals what he told him
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Man who was an atheist before he 'heard the voice of Satan' reveals what he told him

Alan DiDio also says he believes demonic activity is increasing across the world

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Religion, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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