Man who was an atheist before he 'heard the voice of Satan' reveals what he told him

A North Carolina bishop says a gathering for a friend's Christian youth group in 1998 changed the course of his life.

Bishop Alan DiDio of Revival Nation Church says he 'heard the voice of Satan' at the event, when he was 17 years old.

Speaking on the RevivalRadioTV, he explained how the experience changed his life forever.

DiDio did not always believe in God. He says he spent his teenage years desperately trying to stay out of jail, until the youth group visit, where he says a demonic presence spoke to him.

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DiDio says the voice told him not to believe in god or go near Christians. He says he 'instinctively' knew how to respond, telling it that his soul belonged to Jesus.





“I just said, ‘Satan, you can’t have me anymore. Jesus, I’m all yours.’ And it immediately stopped, and it never came back again,” he told the outlet.

Afterwards, he says, his mind filled with a ‘download’ of the teachings of Christianity, even though he had barely read the Bible.

The encounter prompted DiDio to join the ministry to spread the message, where he found that others had had similar encounters.

He believes the demon he rebuked that day had likely been following him for years. He now believes that demons are ‘assigned’ to mortals on Earth to steer them away from God, ahead of what he says are the approaching end times.

Alan DiDio says he was 17 years old in 1998 when he heard what he says was the voice of Satan. (Getty Stock Image)

What does Revelation 12 say about the end times?

DiDio warned that the signs and symbols of the biblical end times have been appearing more often. Pointing to scripture, he said: "There's an interesting verse in Revelation 12 that says that Satan will come down in great wrath knowing his time is short."

Many people connect Revelation 12 with a period of intense trouble on Earth, known as the Tribulation, which the Bible says will be seven years of chaos and disasters, with evil ruling on Earth before the returns of Jesus.

“So, it could be that we are living in the last days, and I believe we’re seeing prophecy fulfilled all around us,” he said.

Alan DiDio says he believes demons are ‘assigned’ to mortals on Earth to steer them away from God. (Photo by GraphicaArtis/Getty Images)

He added: “And it is absolutely biblical to say we are seeing an increase in demonic activity. You have to combine that with verses like, ‘when sin does abound, grace does much more abound.’ And we know that if the enemy has a plan, God has a plan.”

DiDio reassured believers that if Satan is ramping up his activity, so will God.