President Lula has been re-elected, Brazil's electoral authority has declared
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President Lula has been re-elected, Brazil's electoral authority has declared

He beat right of center rival Flávio Bolsonaro to win a fourth term in office

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Featured Image Credit: (Photo by Rodrigo Paiva/Getty Images)

Topics: Politics

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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