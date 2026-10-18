Everyone who has left or been fired from Donald Trump's administration during his second term
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Everyone who has left or been fired from Donald Trump's administration during his second term

One press secretary lasted a week, and Cabinet members, generals and ICE officials have also gone

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Politics, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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