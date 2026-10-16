Trump’s new press secretary Katie Zacharia admits she never passed bar exam despite saying she's a lawyer
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Trump’s new press secretary Katie Zacharia admits she never passed bar exam despite saying she's a lawyer

Zacharia has admitted to mishearing the original question about which state she passed the bar exam in

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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