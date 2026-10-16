Trump’s new press secretary Katie Zacharia admits she never passed bar exam despite saying she's a lawyer

Donald Trump's new press secretary, Katie Zacharia, has now admitted to not passing the bar exam following confusion around her legal credentials.

Following Zacharia's first press briefing on Tuesday, the president was asked by reporters: "What state did she pass the bar exam in? You said she is an attorney. Where did she pass the bar exam? Which State?"

Trump turned to Zacharia, who was standing beside him, and asked: "Which state?"

The newly appointed press secretary answered: "When I moved to China."

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However, she later told the New York Times she misheard the question.

Now, in a new interview, Zacharia has admitted to not having passed the exam.

"You went to Pepperdine law school but you did not pass the bar exam, correct?" Fox News host Sean Hannity asked.

"Correct," Zacharia replied.

Zacharia says she did not pass the bar exam (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

She was later asked whether she retook the exam, to which she said she didn't.

The White House did not directly answer whether she passed the bar, although yesterday, spokesperson Steven Cheung told UNILAD in a statement: "Katie is a fabulous and wonderful addition to the team. She is uniquely qualified and whip smart to help inform the American people about all the great things President Trump and his Administration have been doing, and she will do an incredible job as Press Secretary."

A spokesperson for Pepperdine University told Snopes: "Katie graduated with a JD [Juris Doctor, a law degree] from Caruso School of Law in 2011, and with a bachelor of arts in political science from Seaver College in 2007."

The university explains on its website: "A Juris Doctor (JD) is the primary credential for those seeking to become practicing attorneys. JD programs also prepare graduates to pass the state bar exam, which is required to practice law." This is not the same as passing the bar.

The White House comments came after a watchdog group filed a complaint asking the California State Bar to investigate Zacharia's claims she was a lawyer.

Katie Zacharia held her first briefing this week (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

According to the complaint, Zacharia said she was a lawyer in at least 18 TV appearances between February 2025 and October 2026.

"The repetition and breadth of these statements weigh heavily in favor of investigation," it says.

Prior to her role as press secretary, which she took over from Karoline Leavitt, Zacharia worked as a senior communications advisor at Trump Media and Technology Group.

Announcing her appointment just last week, Trump penned in a Truth Social post: “It is my Great Honor to have just appointed, as Press Secretary, Katie Zacharia,” adding 'she has been outstanding' at her job at Trump Media.

“She was previously involved in my Campaigns, assisting in key Swing States, where we won 7 out of 7," he continued.

“She has an unblemished record of support, and has been a loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning. She is, likewise, a devoted fan and member of MAGA!”