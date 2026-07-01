Sons of Anarchy star Taylor Sheridan quit acting after giving producers an ultimatum

Sons of Anarchy fans were left heartbroken when Taylor Sheridan announced his sudden exit after two seasons of the hit show.

The FX Network TV show, which ran for seven seasons between 2008 to 2014 introduced Sheridan as Deputy Chief of the Charming Police Department, David Hale.

However, the beloved character was abruptly killed off in the Season 3 finale, following Sheridan's departure, due to contract and pay dispute.

When he asked for a raise after Season 2, producers refused, which led to him quitting the show, and ultimately acting.

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He started his screen writing career in 2015, with thriller Sicario, before coming the brains behind neo-Western television series Yellowstone.

Sheridan appeared on the Howard Stern podcast (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

“The worst beating [I’ve taken in the industry] is also the greatest gift that I ever got," he said on The Howard Stern Show podcast.

"Season 2 of Sons of Anarchy had ended and it’s a very successful cable show. I’m an actor on this show making scale. There’s two dudes on the DVD. One is Charlie Hunnam who was the star and who’s a great guy - and me.”

Sheridan revealed that he would go 'to his other job' after filming the season because he 'didn't make enough money for rent and to live'.

After Season 2, the Hollywood star had had enough, as he told Stern on his show: "‘Guys, I’m not coming back and doing this again for this price. I’m just not doing it. I want what the other 14 people — not even asking for what Charlie gets or Katey [Sagal] or Ron [Perlman]. I just want what the other 11 guys are getting.'”

Sheridan then claimed the other supporting series regulars (aside from Hunnam, Sagal, or Perlman) were receiving $20,000 per episode.

Sheridan starred in two seasons of Sons of Anarchy (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Sheridan claimed he was then offered $15,000, and a 10 episode guarantee. However, after doing the math, Sheridan said it wasn't a raise at all.

"My attorney responded to this business affairs guy, 'I've got kids on cooking shows on YouTube that make more than that,'" Sheridan recalled, to which the response was: "'Then the guy should go get a cooking show on YouTube. We just don't have to pay him because there's 50 of that dude; I can recast him tomorrow.'"

Speaking about his decision to leave acting, the former actor told Stern: "Call it pride or ego or integrity, but I just realized I've maxed out what I can do as an actor in this industry.

"The people who have all the power are the people telling stories, so I'm going to tell my own stories," he said, which is when he turned to writing.

Despite this, the father has a recurring role on his series, Yellowstone.







