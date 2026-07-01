Sons of Anarchy star Taylor Sheridan quit acting after giving producers an ultimatum
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Sons of Anarchy star Taylor Sheridan quit acting after giving producers an ultimatum

The star's attorney said kids on YouTube 'were making more' than he was

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Ryan Emberley/Getty Images for amfAR

Topics: Celebrity, Hollywood

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh