Chun-Li actor Callina Liang reveals extreme lengths she went to grow her thighs by 2.6 inches Street Fighter

Callina Liang, who plays Chun-Li in the upcoming Street Fighter movie, revealed how she changed her body to emulate the First Lady of Fighting Games.

Chun-Li is a video game character for the ages, who was first brought to life by CAPCOM’s game franchise back in 1987 Japan, which then later released six more additions to the series, and numerous cross overs and spin-offs.

Chun-Li was a staple in the original line-up of characters you could select to fight, but one thing always stood out about her power. She has ginormous muscular thighs.

If there was anyone in the real-world you wouldn’t want to receive a kick from, it would be Chun-Li.

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So, when Legendary Pictures and Paramount Pictures decided to bring the games to life in its live action that’s due to be released next month, Chun-Li was a clear choice to focus the story on.

You wouldn't want to be kicked by Chun-Li (CAPCOM)

However, the person cast had some mighty big boots (and thighs) to fill, which is why Liang ended up going through a tough time in an attempt to grow her muscles for the role.

Per the game developers, Chun-Li is a ‘former high-kicking ICPO agent, Chun-Li looks after Li-Fen, a victim of the Black Moon Incident.’

It revealed of her back story: “With Shadaloo sundered, she now runs kung fu classes, and has become a well-loved member of the local community.”

Need I say more. She’s a kicker by name and by trade.

Liang knew this was part of the character she had to emulate, and so began her rigorous martial arts workout routine and high-protein diet to help grow her muscles.

But it wasn’t without its side effects.

"Chun-Li is all kicks. So we did a bunch of Taekwondo training, Muay Thai, and Wushu (Kung Fu). I did two hours of that a day and strengthened my legs a lot and changed my diet drastically. When I was bulking, I ate 12 eggs a day. Every two hours I had to have a meal, and I was on the verge of throwing up. But it worked. By the end of the shoot, my thighs had grown six-and-a-half centimeters each (2.6in),” she said in an interview with Empire Magazine.

Callina Liang says she was almost sick thanks to her extreme routine (Instagram/callina.liang)

She went on to say she downloaded all of the Street Fighter games onto her PlayStation 5, so she could study the character’s fighting style.

Like her ‘Hyakuretsukyaku’ (Lightning Kick).

"I downloaded every single version of Street Fighter onto a PS5 and I recorded all of Chun-Li's moves during fights on my phone in slow-mo, so I could play them back and study them," she added.

The flick will be released in theaters on October 16, 2026.

Street Fighter fans already seem split on whether the movie will flop or not.

Replying to the trailer online, one supporter said: "Looks wildly ridiculous, goofy and over the top in all the right ways."

Another added: "Hadouken! This trailer looks straight out of the arcade. Momoa as a villain? Ken & Ryu vibes hitting different."

Someone else wrote: "This shh looks pointless out of all the video games with actual storylines they picked this why..."

A user then concluded: "At this point they're just recycling nostalgia and hope we won't notice. October 16 for another reboot that no one asked for."