Chun-Li actor Callina Liang reveals extreme lengths she went to grow her thighs by 2.6 inches Street Fighter
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Chun-Li actor Callina Liang reveals extreme lengths she went to grow her thighs by 2.6 inches Street Fighter

Callina Liang said she was 'on the verge of throwing up'

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Topics: Health, Celebrity, Gaming

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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