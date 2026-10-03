Plane flying from Bermuda goes missing after 'losing contact' with FAA as search launched
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Plane flying from Bermuda goes missing after 'losing contact' with FAA as search launched

The medical evacuation flight had six people onboard

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

Topics: Plane, US News

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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