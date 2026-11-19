While it's no secret that Robert Pattinson is set to take home the big bucks for his role as 007, reports have emerged stating he got paid to audition too.

Reports claim that Pattinson 'came in at the eleventh hour', with Amazon chief Jeff Bezos confirming a decision wasn't made until Friday, three days before the official announcement.

“We ran a really tight process and made the final decision on Friday,” Bezos explained during an appearance at Semafor’s Silicon Valley & The World event. “There was a big group initially, and we down-selected to five finalists.

"We did real, old-fashioned screen tests of those five finalists. It was interesting."

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What's also interesting is how much Pattinson, who rose to fame in 2008 when he starred as Edward Cullen in Twilight, has reportedly earned and is set to make.

According to financial estimates, Pattinson is due to make between $76 million to $98 million for his three-year deal, on top of the $1 million he was reportedly paid to audition.

Robert Pattinson was reportedly paid to audition for the role of James Bond (Amazon MGM Studios)

'Suddenly, he was the man everyone wanted'

Plus, it's been reported that other candidates, including Callum Turner and Josh O'Connor, would have been signing five-film contracts, should they have got the role.

According to the Mirror, franchise owners were also willing to offer Pattinson a higher salary.

A source told publication: “Robert wasn’t the name everyone was talking about. There were other actors who seemed much further down the road. Then, suddenly, he was the man everybody wanted."

They also claimed that Bezos' wife, Lauren Sanchez, was 'captivated' by Pattinson's audition.

While no official figure has been confirmed by Amazon, many experts are predicting a huge wad of cash in the 40-year-old's pockets.

Pattinson has reportedly signed a three-film deal (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP via Getty Images)

The highest-paid 007 actor in the franchise?

Quincy Dash CEO, Founder at Quincy Dash Co, a London-based PR agency told UNILAD he believes Pattinson's earnings could 'exceed Daniel Craig's'.

"Robert Pattinson could make as much as $120M-150M. His predecessor, Daniel Craig, brought in around $100M for a 5-film deal. I predict that there will be a bump in salary, even though Pattinson’s deal is for fewer films.

"Depending on the deal in place, I’m sure he will have a sliding scale salary in place so he doesn’t limit himself from future earnings, based upon how well the films succeed, including merchandising. Appearances, brand deals etc.

"I predict Pattinson’s earnings will exceed Daniel Craig’s, making him the highest-paid 007 actor in the franchise."

UNILAD has commented Amazon MGM Studios for comment.

Pattinson rose to fame in 2008 after starring as Edward Cullen in Twilight (Summit Entertainment)

'The honor of a lifetime'

Speaking after the announcement, Pattinson said in a statement: "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime.

"I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement.

"I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."