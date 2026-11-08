Knicks speak out as Taylor Swift called out by star player for being team's 'fakest' fan
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Knicks speak out as Taylor Swift called out by star player for being team's 'fakest' fan

Knicks guards Tyler Kolek and Miles McBride questioned Taylor Swift's support for the team during an NBA 2K livestream.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images

Topics: Taylor Swift, NBA

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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