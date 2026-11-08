Knicks speak out as Taylor Swift called out by star player for being team's 'fakest' fan

The New York Knicks have backed Taylor Swift after two players questioned her support for the team.

The BBC reported that guards Tyler Kolek and Miles McBride discussed Swift during an NBA 2K livestream on Thursday.

Asked to name the least genuine celebrity fan they had seen at an NBA game, Kolek suggested Swift, with McBride agreeing.

Kolek said some celebrities attend games because they want to be seen, rather than because they support the team. He named Swift, adding he could not recall seeing her at many other games.

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McBride backed up his teammate's answer.

The Knicks, however, made clear that the players' view was not the organisation's position.

A team spokesperson said on Friday: "Taylor Swift has been a Knicks fan for many years, has a long history with Madison Square Garden, and we are incredibly appreciative of her support of the organization."

Swift was in attendance for Game Four of the NBA Finals in New York in June, when the Knicks faced the San Antonio Spurs.

Tyler Kolek (Centre) and Miles McBride (Right) said Swift's support of the Knicks felt 'a little performative'. (Photo by Sara Jaye/Getty Images for IHG Hotels & Resorts)

She watched alongside musicians Este and Alana Haim and actor Mariska Hargitay. The group wore blue shirts with Knicks-inspired wordplay, including 'Stevie Knicks', 'Knickelback' and 'Knickole Kidman'.

The singer had also attended Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals in Cleveland in May. Kolek cited those appearances when explaining his doubts. Comments have now reopened a debate about a connection that began well before this season.

What did the Knicks players say about Taylor Swift?

During the livestream, Kolek described the singer's appearances as 'a little performative'.

He also appeared aware that his comments could prompt a reaction from her fanbase, saying he was 'gonna get some hate from the Swifties'.

He later acknowledged that Swift has a busy schedule and cannot attend every game. McBride, meanwhile, said other celebrity supporters were 'usually solid', naming actor Ben Stiller and comedian Tracy Morgan.

The exchange came after the Knicks' championship-winning season, which saw the team beat the Spurs in Game Five to claim its first title in more than 50 years.

Their Game Four comeback in June had drawn a crowd, with Swift among those watching from Madison Square Garden.

Taylor Swift attended the Knicks' Eastern Conference Finals Game Three against the Cleveland Cavaliers in May 2026. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Has Taylor Swift attended Knicks games before?

Swift's connection to the team predates this year's playoff run. She was photographed at Knicks games in October and November 2014, including a matchup against the Chicago Bulls and another against the Orlando Magic.

Her relationship with Madison Square Garden also extends beyond basketball.

The singer performed at the New York venue during her Fearless tour in 2009 and her Speak Now tour in 2011.

In July 2026, Swift married Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden. The couple kept details of the ceremony private, although her publicist confirmed that both wore Christian Dior. Swift's brother, Austin, was her man of honour, while Kelce's brother Jason served as best man.