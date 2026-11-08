Druski speaks out following 'whiteface' controversy in Elizabeth Holmes SNL sketch
Home>Celebrity

Druski speaks out following 'whiteface' controversy in Elizabeth Holmes SNL sketch

The comedian had previously sparked backlash over a separate sketch involving Erika Kirk

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: NBC

Topics: Saturday Night Live, Film and TV

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

You might also like

Choose your content: