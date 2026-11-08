Druski speaks out following 'whiteface' controversy in Elizabeth Holmes SNL sketch

Druski revisited the debate around his whiteface comedy sketches during his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, appearing in makeup as disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

The comedian, whose real name is Drew Desbordes, took part in a parody inspired by the 2026 documentary You Can See Everything.

The sketch saw him visit Holmes and her partner, Billy Evans, before recreating moments from the film and eventually transforming into Holmes himself.

The appearance came after Druski faced criticism for previous sketches in which he used white makeup and prosthetics to portray white public figures and characters.

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He also referenced the subject during his opening monologue, addressing the issue ahead of his first time hosting the comedy show.

Variety reported that the parody echoed scenes involving Holmes, played by SNL cast member Jane Wickline, and Evans, played by Ben Marshall. In one moment, Holmes asks Druski to see her as an ordinary person. He responds that he cannot, before taking over the task of beating eggs.

The sketch then turns to an unsettling exchange between Druski and Wickline's Holmes. When she insists she is always being real, he asks whether she is trying to sleep with him. She does not break her stare, prompting the comedian to close her eyes with his fingers.





How Druski addressed whiteface during his SNL monologue

Later in the parody, Druski appears in whiteface as Holmes and faces Wickline's character. The two repeat the same line about being real, with Druski's version declaring, ‘I could do this all day, bitch.’

The Daily Mail reported that Druski also brought up the subject during his live monologue, while listing rules he had been given before the show.

After joking that he could not promise to avoid swearing, he added: "Number two, no whiteface. I also can't promise that."

He then told the audience: "That's about half the show right there!"

The moment followed earlier controversy surrounding Druski's online comedy. In September 2025, he wore a disguise including a fake mullet, beard and sunburn while parodying NASCAR fans at an event. The sketch drew criticism from some social media users, with some questioning why whiteface was treated differently from blackface.

Druski portrayed Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in a parody sketch during his SNL hosting debut on November 7, 2026. (Photo by: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Images)

Why Druski's Elizabeth Holmes sketch is drawing attention

Druski also faced backlash in March 2026 after posting a video parodying Erika Kirk, featuring white makeup, prosthetics, a blonde wig and a cross necklace. The caption described the subject as ‘How Conservative Women in America act.’

Some viewers criticized the video, while others defended it as comedy.

The SNL sketch included a further twist when Evans mistakes Druski's Holmes disguise for the real Holmes. Druski then decides he has become too inolved and leaves the house.

The hosting debut also featured a surprise appearance from Emma Stone, who joined Druski during the monologue. The pair recently filmed the baseball romantic comedy The Catch, scheduled for release in May 2027.

Druski has 13.6 million Instagram followers, alongside 6.1 million YouTube subscribers and nearly 16 million TikTok followers.