Kaia Gerber issues new heartbreaking message about grief following the death of brother Presley Gerber

Kaia Gerber has shared a heartbreaking message about grief just over a month after the death of her brother, Presley, 27.

Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old posted a quote from Joan Didion's The Year of Magical Thinking, which read: "Grief, when it comes, is nothing we expect it to be. Grief has no distance. Grief comes in waves, paroxysms, sudden apprehensions that weaken the knees and blind the eyes and obliterate the dailiness of life."

It follows Kaia's touching tribute, shared one month after Presley's death. "I love you the bluest, to the moon and back and back again, forever big brother," she wrote on October 18, alongside a series of photographs and videos of the siblings together.

"I don't have the words. and maybe the tiny mercy is that we didn't need them all along. words fail and words subtract and words summarize and words always lack truth. and how naive of me to believe that language could transcend grief. i've read all of the books and i have none of the answers. my articulation is no match against this, the magnitude of losing you," she penned.

She added: "i had more love for you than i knew what to do with. and now that it has nowhere obvious to go, i'm certain it's going to swallow me whole."

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In a September 2026 interview with Vogue, her brother's 'decade-long struggle with drug addiction,' adding: “When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone.

“I think that’s also why I started to self-identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help. Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing."

Presley had been open about his mental health. In an appearance on the Studio 22 podcast in 2023, he said: "Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that’s all I need to do."

Presley's mother Cindy Crawford issued a statement on behalf of the family (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber paid tribute to their son with a heartbreaking statement

"We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother. We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years," Presley's mother, Cindy Crawford wrote on Instagram on October 19.

He is a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever. We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability.

They added: "We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from so many who know and love our family and even strangers who feel our pain. Til we meet again our sweet boy. We love you forever, Mom, Dad and Kaia."







