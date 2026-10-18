Presley Gerber's family have paid tribute to him following his death last month at the age of 27.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Cindy Crawford said: "We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother. We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years. He is a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever. We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability.

They added: "We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from so many who know and love our family and even strangers who feel our pain. Til we meet again our sweet boy. We love you forever, Mom, Dad and Kaia."

Presley Gerber, Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber were all part of what seems like a close-knit family (Getty)

The son of model Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber died in a rehab facility on September 20, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner medical records.

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He was the eldest child of the celebrity couple, and was signed by IMG Models when he was 15. He had modelled for brands including Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, and Bottega Veneta, making his catwalk debut in 2016 at Moschino’s Resort show in Los Angeles.

He had spoken frequently about his struggles with depression and substance abuse.

In 2023 on the Studio 22 podcast, Presley said: “Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or 100 people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that’s all I need to do.

“(Mental health) is an issue. It is such a big part of my life. It’s a 24/7 job and there’s so much to it.

“That’s really what I want to do: help people, whether you’re depressed, you’re struggling with something that is having a negative effect on your body. I mean it could be anything, and there’s no judgment.”

He added: “I’ve seen a lot of stuff and I’ve learned a lot of things. What I hope I can do is have made the mistakes for some other people, so they don’t have to make the same mistakes that I made.”

Sister Kaia posted a long tribute on Instagram saying he had been her 'ultimate teacher'

Alongside a video of them as children and pictures on Instagram, she said in a long tribute: "i don't have the words. and maybe the tiny mercy is that we didn't need them all along. words fail and words subtract and words summarize and words always lack truth. and how naive of me to believe that language could transcend grief. i've read all of the books and i have none of the answers. my articulation is no match against this, the magnitude of losing you."

She added: "i had more love for you than i knew what to do with. and now that it has nowhere obvious to go, i'm certain it's going to swallow me whole."

During an interview in the September 2026 issue of Vogue, she had discussed her brother's 'decade-long struggle with drug addiction', saying: “When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone.

“I think that’s also why I started to self-identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help. Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

“My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn’t share anything — and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says: ‘I’m gonna be very human for everyone’.

“There’s only so much you can hide from the world. And trying to put a lid on something just makes the person feel like you’re ashamed of them.”

Family friend George Clooney was among those remembering Presley

During an appearance at the Albies in London on 9 October, Oscar-winner George Clooney told Entertainment Tonight : "Quite honestly, it’s one of the most devastating things that’s happened to our family. And their family is just...as you can imagine."

Following the sad news, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Paris Hilton also paid tribute.

Brooklyn posted on Instagram writing: “Presley you were the kindest and we are going to miss you so much.

“We love you.”

TV personality Hilton described him as a “sweet, sensitive, kind and genuine” friend. She said in a post on her Instagram story: “I’m completely hearbroken. I still can’t believe this is real.

“I cared about you so much and I’m going to miss you more than words can say.

“I’ll always cherish the memories we shared – the laughs, the conversations and just being around you.

“You had such a gentle heart and there was something so special about you that anyone who was lucky enough to know you could feel.

“I hope you knew how deeply loved you were and how many people cared about you. My heart is with your entire family during this unimaginable time.

“Rest in peace, my friend. Love you forever.”