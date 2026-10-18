Presley Gerber remembered as 'beautiful soul' in family statement following his death
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Presley Gerber remembered as 'beautiful soul' in family statement following his death

He died last month at the age of 27 and Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber have paid tribute to their son.

Kerri-Ann Roper

Kerri-Ann Roper

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Kerri-Ann Roper
Kerri-Ann Roper

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