Full House star Jodie Sweetin said she had to 'borrow money' and reveals her majorly low bank balance

Jodie Sweetin might be back on our screens playing the iconic Stephanie Tanner again, but before Netflix relaunched Full House in form of Fuller House, the actress was actually living a very normal life working outside of show businesses.

The 44-year-old played Stephanie in the hit sitcom back in the late '80s and '90s, but after the final season came to an end in 1995, she took a three-decades-long break from acting.

That was until Netflix decided to get the full cast back for Fuller House, which was released on the streaming service in 2016, running through to 2020.

Recently, Sweetin has revealed that money was extremely tight prior to the release of the revival show, after she quit her regular job when things started to heat up ahead of the show's return.

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Jodie Sweetin left acting after starring in Full House in the '80s and '90s (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Speaking on the We're Still Here Babe podcast, she said: "I quit my job for multiple reasons. I would have stayed longer; it was only like a couple months, so we were supposed to start doing Fuller, but it was crazy, and things blew up, and I was like, ‘I’m out.’"

Ultimately, Sweetin made the decision to leave her day job before filming for Fuller House even began, after she became heavily involved in pitching the show alongside co-stars Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, John Stamos, and the show's creator Jeff Franklin.

She recalled: "I’d be leaving work. I’d be like, ‘Okay, I’ll be back in like two and a half hours,’ I go to a pitch meeting and then come back and work.

"One pitch meeting I missed because there was a super important meeting that day, and I was like, ‘I can’t leave'."

Fuller House landed on Netflix in 2016 (Netflix)

Although she had full faith in her co-stars, she was finding it increasingly difficult to manage both jobs, so made the decision to quit in order to be more involved in the behind the scenes of the reboot.

"I quit because I was like, ‘I’m gonna be okay. This is gonna come anyway'," Sweetin said.

"But of course, you know, I didn’t consider the fact that, yeah sure, you’re gonna work for a couple weeks, but they’ve got to set up payroll, and you’ve got to get the bank."

As a mom-of-two, that time period was admittedly difficult for the actor, who admits she was forced to borrow money to make ends meet before the first pay check from Netflix landed in her account.

"I had to borrow money the first week I was working on Fuller House," she said. "I skidded into my first pay check with, like, $190 in my bank account."

Sweetin revealed she never confided her money problems with her cast mates but did acknowledge that many child stars face similar financial issues.

"I’ve been very fortunate to know a lot of really wonderful things, but I have had those experiences with kids where there’s no money and you gotta work, and your ego can’t be involved in it," she said.

"And I think that’s what happens to a lot of people. We’re talking about that idea of who you think I’m supposed to be. I think a lot of young people fall into that, young actors who are maybe no longer working or have grown up a little bit and feel they don’t know how to overcome that."

Fortunately, work has continued to flow for Sweetin, who has appeared in a number of different projects since Fuller House came to an end, including several Hallmark movies.