Full House star Jodie Sweetin said she had to 'borrow money' and reveals her majorly low bank balance
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Full House star Jodie Sweetin said she had to 'borrow money' and reveals her majorly low bank balance

The actor quit her day job before filming for the Netflix revival began

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Topics: Netflix, Celebrity, Film and TV

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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